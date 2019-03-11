Mliswa blasts ED government over arrest of MDC MPs

ZwNews.com

The outspoken Member of Parliament for Norton, Temba Mliswa has castigated the government over the arrests of opposition Member of Parliament.

Speaking in the Zimbabwean parliament recently, Mliswa blasted the Mnangwagwa administration over its arbitrary arrests saying they are biased and defeated the course of justice.

“While the process of justice must be allowed, this appears to be more persecution than prosecution. Surely how can one in the role of MP are arrested thus? It’s your authorisation that’s sought for such arrests, where is the decorum for your MPs? You must demand it!” Said Mliswa asking the speaker of parliament Jacob Mudenda.

Mliswa added, “I am rather concerned about how the MPs, especially the opposition MPs are being arrested and harassed. By virtue of who they are our MPs will not abscond the country yet they are being treated like criminals. This must stop.”

He asked why members of the ruling ZANU PF were not being picked up on seemingly straight forward cases. “ZANU-PF MPs who are corrupt, who steal, who threaten people are allowed to go scot free – the likes of Nduna, Mupfumira and Killer Zivhu. This does not gore well for the new dispensation. I suffered at the hands of such a system and this is why I strongly condemn the conduct,” he said.

There has been a spat of arrests of opposition members of parliament since the January violent protests which left 12 people dead after they were shot by the security forces.

Among the arrested opposition Members of Parliament are Rusty Markham, an opposition MDC party legislator for Harare North constituency, Harare West MP Joanna Mamombe, and Kuwadzana East MP Chalton Hwende, who was arrested at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport upon arrival from Namibia, where he had visited his family.

“Since August, there are more than 12 MPs (who have been arrested), including myself (Biti), Mbizo MP Settlement Chikwinya, Redcliff MP Lloyd Mukapiko, Chitungwiza North MP Godfrey Sithole, Matabeleland North Senator Rosemary Nyathi, Chiwundura MP Livingstone Chimina, and Midlands Senator Morgen Komichi,” Said Tendai Biti of the MDC Alliance.