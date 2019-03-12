Hungry boy (14) kills granny (79) over bread

In an incident that has left Claremont farm residents shell-shocked, a hungry Grade seven pupil axed a granny (79) to death after she caught him stealing bread in her house.

The juvenile (14) initially lied that he found Mrs Busisiwe Pilime already injured and called for help.

As fate would have it the juvenile confided in his mother that he had viciously assaulted the elderly woman and his mother reported him to the police.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident that happened at Plot 20 Claremont Farm, Warringham on Saturday.