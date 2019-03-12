Hungry boy (14) kills granny (79) over bread

In an incident that has left Claremont farm residents shell-shocked, a hungry Grade seven pupil axed a granny (79) to death after she caught him stealing bread in her house.
The juvenile (14) initially lied that he found Mrs Busisiwe Pilime already injured and called for help.
As fate would have it the juvenile confided in his mother that he had viciously assaulted the elderly woman and his mother reported him to the police.
Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident that happened at Plot 20 Claremont Farm, Warringham on Saturday.
“I can confirm police are investigating a case of murder where a 79-year-old woman was found dead at her home with a blood stained hoe, axe and wooden log found at the scene,” he said.
“During investigations it emerged that on the day of the death, the boy entered in the deceased’s house with an intention of stealing food. When the deceased noticed him, she disciplined him with a wooden log. The accused allegedly picked up an axe and struck the granny several times on the head,” he said.
