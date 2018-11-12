MSU student commits suicide after ‘catching lecturer in bed with girlfriend’

A Midlands State University student was on Monday found dead in an apparent suicide.

Walter Temera, age not given, was a fourth-year part two Local Governance student.

He was found dead in the toilet of a house in Nehosho, a suburb of Gweru which is popular with students.

Speculation is, however, rife that Walter Temera killed himself in anger after allegedly finding one of his lecturers on top of his girlfriend.

Temera had also told friends that he suspected his girlfriend was having an affair with a lecturer, according to one account.

It is also said that he was in debt and possibly saw suicide as the only way out.

In interviews, fellow students described Temera as a “nice guy” who was also “dependable”.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko said reasons why he allegedly took his life were unknown adding that police investigations were underway.