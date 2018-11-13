BREAKING News: Man(30) brutally beaten to death, body thrown into Lake Kariba

Police have launched a manhunt of assailants after discovering a floating body in Kariba dam of a murdered man said to be from Mudzi area in Mutoko.

They have managed to identify the deceased as Tinashe Mutinha from Mutoko through his national identity card found in his pocket.

The deceased body was still at Kariba Hospital mortuary as of yesterday.

Reports have it that the relatives are now aware of his death and mourning is underway in Mudzi.

Social media was yesterday awash with a disturbing picture of the deceased accompanied by his national identity card with police and people trying to identify his relatives.

The pictures show that the deceased was savagely attacked with objects moments before he died. Police are yet to issue a statement on the case.

We could not post the pictures here for the sake of the family and due to their(photos) graphic nature.

“Kana paneanoziva anonzi Tinashe Mutinha from mutoko akapondwa akakandwa mudhamu rekariba mutumbiwake wachengetwa pa kariba Hospital mortuary nhasi 12/11/18. Please ngatikandeyi kuma group akawanda,” reads the message making rounds on Whatsapp.

zwnews