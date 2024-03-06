Brace up for heat wave- Met Department warns

The Meteological Services Department of Zimbabwe (MSDZ) has issued an alert saying the public must guard against a heatwave from today until March 12, 2024.

According to the department, this would see temperatures rising as high as 41 degrees, although some isolated thundershowers are expected this week, the department warned yesterday.

Members of the public are advised to avoid long periods in direct sunlight as well as to take large amounts of fluids in order to prevent dehydration.

Zimbabwe is facing drought due to the El Nino phenomenon.

Zwnews