The Mpilo Central Hospital says the damage caused by last night’s fire accident to 39-room doctors’ residence is estimated at US$500,000.

Hospital Chief Executive Officer, Professor Solwayo Ngwenya says efforts are being made to secure alternative accommodation for affected doctors and other medical and non-medical staff including radiographers and laboratory scientists.

He says, though no loss of life was recorded from the accident, one person suffered broken ankle while the other inhaled spoke, adding that fortunately, they are both in a stable condition.

-Zwnews