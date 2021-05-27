The World Bank Africa Digital Economy for Africa (DE4A) Diagnostic virtual launch, which will also witness the unveiling of the Digital Economy for Zimbabwe (DE4ZIM) diagnostic report is being held currently.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda and World Bank country Manager for Zimbabwe, Mukami Kariuki are in attendance.

The diagnostic of Zimbabwe’s digital economy focuses on the current state of Zimbabwe’s digital ecosystem.

DE4ZIM is part of the DE4A initiative by the World Bank.

The DE4A aims to ensure that every individual, business, and government in Africa will be digitally enabled by 2030 in support of the African Union “Digital Transformation Strategy for Africa.”

The DE4A initiative recognizes that the digital economy can help accelerate the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the World Bank Group’s twin goals.

Meanwhile, the government says it continues to put measures to achieve a digital economy by creating an enabling environment for the growth of the telecommunications sector in line with its National Development Strategy (NDS1).

A total of $ 8 billion is expected to be invested in the sector later this year, primarily targeting fiber optic network deployments, digital television services and public access to online public services.

