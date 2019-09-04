Mafikizolo Harare show cancelled

Organisers of the Mafikizolo concert which was scheduled to take place this Friday in Harare have called off the show following threats by musicians and fans to boycott
This follows the recent xenophobic attacks on African nationals in South Africa.
Organisers of the cancelled Mafikozolo Back In Town Concert have issued the following statement on the cancelled show:
MAFIKIZOLO SHOW POSTPONEMENT NOTICE NOTICE is hereby given that Mafikizolo Back in Town Concert scheduled for Friday 6 September 2019 at HICC in Harare has been postponed to a later date which will be announced in due course.
1. We have found it necessary to postpone the show due to security reasons following the Xenophobic attacks in South Africa and the wave of retaliation protests across Africa.
2. We have also considered the security concern of the Zimbabwe Republic Police who have declined to sanction the show, “We regret to inform you that this office is no longer in support of your notification because of the xenophobic attacks currently going on in South Africa. There is a high possibility that the concert might be taken advantage of by the already agitated citizens. There are high chances that violence may erupt either upon arrival at the Robert Mugabe Airport or during the concert,” read the statement from the Police.
3. Mafikizolo group has also been advised by its contacts in Harare to postpone the concert until the situation is normal. They have since issued a video drop to that effect, postponing the show and condemning Xenophobia
