Trade between Zimbabwe and Mozambique is expected to improve with Mozambique Airlines set to launch a direct flight between Maputo and Harare on the 19th of this month.

The operationalisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area has prompted the need to strengthen intra-Africa air connectivity with the resumption of direct flights between Harare and Beira in line with the regional integration thrust.

Mozambique Airlines is expected to have three weekly flights between the two major cities in a development expected to unlock real value for business through efficiency and effectiveness.

The development comes barely a month after Zimbabwe hosted a powerful Mozambican delegation where air connectivity was cited as an albatross to Africa’s economic development.

“Mozambique is Zimbabwe’s third largest trading partner as of September 2021 as such the introduction of these flights will go a long way in reducing costs of doing business,” said Zimtrade Director of Operations Similo Nkala

Economic analyst, Mr Kudakwashe Mugova is convinced the development is a major boost in Zimbabwe’s quest to be the regional business power hub.

“It is encouraging when regional airlines are finding value in flying into the country which means its now time for Zimbabwe to fully leverage on these developments,” he noted.

The level of business activities unfolding within the country’s productive sectors enabled by effective transport systems have given economic observers reason to believe Zimbabwe is retracing its traditional footprint as an economic giant.

zbc