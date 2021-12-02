On 16 November 2021, ZRP Chirundu recorded a case of fraud where a Destiny Freight Advisory Company, reported a case of fraud involving Bulky Energy Transport and Ellies TPF Transport Companies.

The two companies allegedly brought into the country, three trucks Volvo FH12 (AEG 1450), 2/3 Freitliner (AEU 1405) and Scania AEG (6986) laden with 146 716 litres of petrol which was destined for Zambia.

The fuel was offloaded at an unknown place in Zimbabwe and the empty tankers were driven to Chirundu.

The drivers tried to cross into Zambia before ZIMRA and Security Agencies raised alarm.

Meanwhile, the police has confirmed the arrest of Christopher Zimbera (32), Ronald Kambe (22) and Bright Kambe (25) for a case of robbery which occurred in Karoi on 01/12/21.

The three suspects who were travelling in a Nissan Caravan AFC 5352 picked up the complainant who was destined for Karoi at Chidzuwi turn off before robbing him of a satchel containing US$700, ZWL $2000 and an Itel P36 cellphone.

Police recovered the complainant’s identity card from one of the suspects.

Zwnews