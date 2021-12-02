South Africa Head of Diplomacy, Clayson Monyela says the countries where illegal immigrants are coming from should answer why their people are leaving, and then deal with that problem.

Monyela said SA will always apply its laws even if it means deportations, posts renowned journalist Hopewell Chin’ono monitoring the discussion.

Monyela adds that there is nowhere in the world where borderless countries have succeeded, saying it won’t work because the countries that are doing well will carry the burden of failed economies.

He admitted that South Africans were helped by African countries in the region, and it is indebted for that solidarity, and pointed out that South Africa has done enough to thank them.

Zwnews