Advocate Fadzayi Mahere, the Member of Parliament for Mount Pleasant, has echoed the steps taken by Nelson Chamisa by formally resigning from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

During an address on X platform, Mahere declared that the CCC lacks legitimacy in the absence of Nelson Chamisa. She stressed that any political entity failing to uphold the people’s will cannot be considered legitimate. Taking a decisive stance, Mahere officially announced her departure from the party, branding it as a charade. Despite this, she affirmed her unwavering commitment to the democratic cause and the betterment of Zimbabweans’ lives through her individual platform.