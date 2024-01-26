The self-appointed nine-member interim steering committee of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), led by Sengezo Tshabangu, has announced its plan to convene an urgent meeting tomorrow. The Tshabangu led committee cites infiltration and hijacking by Zanu PF and its political agents.

Chamisa’s unexpected departure, which he revealed today, has sent shockwaves through the opposition, given that CCC holds parliamentary seats and has representatives in various capacities. Some of these members have faced recalls and replacements orchestrated by Tshabangu’s supporters and Zanu PF MPs through by-elections, with more by-elections slated for February 3, 2024.

About 23 MPs aligned with Chamisa have been barred by the courts from participating in the upcoming by-elections, a development that appears to have been the tipping point for the charismatic opposition leader.

Mbuso Siso, the treasurer of the CCC interim committee, expressed the committee’s urgency to address Chamisa’s departure and plan a way forward. Siso emphasized the need for a comprehensive discussion on the state of the party, considering the constitution and the roadmap toward the congress. He highlighted the committee’s intention to contact Chamisa for confirmation of his departure and to obtain crucial information regarding party finances, donations, and assets for accountability.

The interim committee, comprising individuals such as Dingilizwe Tshuma, Albert Mhlanga, Khaliphani Phugeni, and others, asserts its legitimacy in running the party, particularly in the aftermath of Chamisa’s exit. Siso emphasized the committee’s commitment to guiding the CCC forward and ensuring its continued operation in the absence of the former president.

The upcoming meeting aims to provide clarity on the future of the CCC, strategizing how to navigate the challenges posed by Chamisa’s departure and the broader implications for the opposition party.