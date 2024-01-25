The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested 10 juveniles aged between 14 years and 16 years at a vuzu party at number 12 Browning Road, Bradfield, Hillside, Bulawayo.

According to police, the majority of the juveniles are from two local schools while two are school drop-outs.

Some of them were smoking shisha which contains a substance which is now being verified by CID Drugs and Narcotics.

The police is now engaging the parents and school authorities for the juveniles and more details will be released in due course.

Zwnews