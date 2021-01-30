The Zimbabwe Republic Police is warning drivers against failing to stop at police check points and failing cooperate with police officers on the roads.

This warning comes after a motorist driving a pink Honda Fit registration numbers ACU 0175 approached a Police Roadblock along Kirkman Road, Harare and hit a Police Officer on the security checkpoint.

After the incident the driver did not stop and was pursued up-to Westlea, where he dumped the motor vehicle and fled.

The police says investigations are in progress and called on motorists to cooperate with police officer on the roads.

Meanwhile, the ZRP says it is concerned with various reports of drowning despite campaigns against crossing flooded rivers.

-Zwnews