Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana has announced the occurrence.

Manicaland Provincial Roads Engineer advises that an upstream river changed its course and undermined the Skyline-Chimanimani highway which collapsed and claimed the life of one person. May their soul rest in eternal peace.

Apparently, the continuous rains that the country is receiving at the moment have left a trail of destruction in a number of areas.

In some places houses have been flooded, people swept away some as they try to cross flooded streams.

Public infrastructure such as schools, roads and bridges have also not been spared.

-Zwnews