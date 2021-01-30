A Zimbabwean national Blessing Bveni has been handed a double life sentence by a Cape Town high court Judge Judith Cloete for murdering a hiker and a cyclist in 2018 and a further 33 years for other crimes which will run concurrently.

According to local reports, Blessing Bveni who is now known as ”the Table Mountain Killer” killed Doug Notten and Ian McPherson and attacked multiple hikers and cyclists in the Table Mountain National Park area during his reign of terror in 2018.

Bveni was arrested two days after the vicious murder of cyclist McPherson in March 2018, after a South African National Parks master tracker Sergeant JJ Minye, tracked Bveni’s footprints.

His trail led Sergeant Minje and police officers to a nearby complex where cameras captured Bveni with the victim’s bicycle.

He then sold the mountain bike to a shop owner in Masiphumelele, who confirmed that he bought the stolen item from the Zimbabwean.

He was then nabbed by local cops at his home in Philippi where they found a bloodstained shirt which DNA tests proved that it belonged to the victim – McPherson.

In handing down her judgement, Judge Cloete had no kind words for Bveni saying, “The fact that he planned to attack solitary cyclists, elderly people and children shows that he is a coward.”

Judge Cloete said Bveni started robbing people in 2017 in the Fish Hoek area of Table Mountain National Park.

With time he became more violent and attacked his victims without hesitation and would repeatedly stab them ”in a frenzy”.