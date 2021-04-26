Information reaching Zwnews indicates that the body of Shelton Chinhango, a Kwekwe-based gold-miner-cum-car-dealer who was killed by his best friend for allegedly dating his ‘small house’ is now in Gweru from Bulawayo following a post-mortem held this Monday afternoon.

Chinhango, otherwise known as Shellaz, met his tragic demise after Peter Dube, his Gweru-based business colleague and friend shot him for allegedly dating his second wife.

Find below summary of the funeral arrangements:

Postmortem done in Bulawayo today Monday 26 April 2021… 17.40hrs….. Body now in Gweru Body expected in Kwekwe anytime soon Body to lie in state at House Number U50, Amaveni, KWEKWE… Burial set for Amaveni Cemetery tomorrow Tuesday 26 April, 2021.

more details to follow

