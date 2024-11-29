Football legend Moses Chunga and soccer commentator Charles ‘CNN’ Mabika will receive two brand new 2024 Toyota Fortuner F24A 2.4D 4×4 Automatic from controversial business person Wicknell Chivayo.

He announced this gesture on his X handle:

HALLO FRIDAY…When you are an aspiring BILLIONAIRE , your birthday is never celebrated in a single day, but for an ENTIRE MONTH!!! I have the privilege to continue celebrating my birthday in ways that truly matter.

Today I am turning the spotlight onto two phenomenal individuals that I respect , who are LEGENDS in Zimbabwean football , my personal HEROES and as well my good old FRIENDS.

These men have shaped the face of our NATIONAL SPORT and inspired millions of football lovers, with their UNMATCHED talent, dedication and passion for the game.

One is the undisputed MAESTRO of Zimbabwean football – made history with his trailblazing debut in BELGIUM, becoming one of the first Zimbabwean players to showcase his talent on the INTERNATIONAL stage.

His brilliance on the pitch brought GLAMOUR and STYLE to Dynamos Football Club, the “GLAMOUR BOYS.” As a young boy, watching him play was nothing short of mesmerizing.

His CREATIVITY, VISION, and TECHNICAL SKILL were in a league of their own. Chunga didn’t just play football, he REDEFINED it and his legacy is worth an appropriate recognition.

The other one is the VOICE of Zimbabwean football and is in a class of his own. His unmatched COMMENTARY and encyclopaedic KNOWLEDGE of the sport has made him a living LEGEND.

I remember growing up in the dusty streets of Chitungwiza, I used to imitate his ICONIC voice tichitamba chikweshe mu ghetto. CNN’s commentary turned even the simplest match into a GRAND SPECTACLE.

You could literally “WATCH” a football game, yet listening to his commentary on Radio 2 back in the day. He made football not just a sport but a VIBRANT EXPERIENCE that united people from all walks of life.

On account of their prestigious contribution to Zimbabwean football, I wish to say a big congratulations to MOSES “BAMBO” CHUNGA and CHARLES “CNN” MABIKA. Please go to FARAMATSI MOTORS, Club Chambers showroom at Corner 3rd Street and Nelson Mandela Avenue and see MR REEVES.

Your two brand SPANKING new 2024 Toyota Fortuner F24A 2.4D 4×4 Automatic are ready for collection. This is USD151 ,000 well spent WHOLE HEARTEDLY for a DESERVING football duo !!!!

This is my SMALL gesture of saying THANK YOU for inspiring not just ME but an ENTIRE nation of football lovers. THANK YOU for turning every goal, every tackle, and every victory into UNFORGETTABLE moments of pure magic. LEGENDS like you deserve nothing less than LEGENDARY RECOGNITION.

Enjoy your new rides!!!