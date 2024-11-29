Police in Murewa are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Memory Chisokwe who is being sought in connection with a case of theft which occurred at a money transfer outlet in Murewa on 25/11/24.

The suspect, who was employed as a teller at the booth allegedly stole US$41 000.00 cash which she had received from a security company before failing to report for work on the next day.

Anyone with information is being invited to report at any nearest Police Station.

In other news, ZRP has confirmed the arrest of Samantha Lucia Chimwaza (38) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a house in Turf, Mhondoro Ngezi on 27/11/24 in which her husband Godknows Chema (28) died.

The suspect stabbed the victim on the left side of his body with a kitchen knife during a scuffle. The victim succumbed to injuries upon arrival at Turf Clinic, Mhondoro.

