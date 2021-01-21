Today President Mnangagwa will priside over the Heroes Acre double burial of Morton Dizzy Paul Malianga and Manicaland Minister Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba. His deputies C.G.D.N Chiwenga and K.C.D Mohadi will also be in attendance together with controversial Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri.

Very few people will be allowed to attend due to the rise in covid-19 death as a result, only the following, in addition to the limited number of family members have been invited to attend the burial ceremony;

i. The Speaker of the National Assembly

ii. The President of the Senate iii. The Chief Justice

iv. The Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs

v. ZANU PF Secretary for Administration

vi.The Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage

vii. Minister for Harare Metropolitan Province

viii. The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet

ix. Service Chiefs

All other people are kindly requested to watch the programme from home.