The operations of the Government of Zimbabwe have literally been grounded to a halt due to the surge in covid-19 cases and deaths.

As from today, only 10 percent of its staff across the board will report for duty, except for only the ministry of health.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana says the move will affect service delivery.

“From tomorrow 21 January 2021 to 3 February 2021, all Ministries, Government Departments and Agencies (except for @MoHCCZim) will be operating with only 10% of its staff.

“Those who can work from home will be doing that. This is likely to affect the service the public receives,” he says.

-Zwnews