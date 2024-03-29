MORIA: Girl(8) is Only Survivor as Horror ZCC Bus Accident Kills 45 in Limpopo, Bodies Unidentifiable

SOUTH AFRICA: In a tragic incident, at least 45 individuals lost their lives in Limpopo, South Africa, when a bus lost control, veered off a bridge, and ignited in flames along the Mamatlakala mountain pass between Mokopane and Marken.

The victims were pilgrims en route to attend the Easter conference at St Engenas ZCC. Among the casualties, an eight-year-old girl sustained injuries and was promptly airlifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The ill-fated journey began in Gaborone, Botswana, with the destination set for Moria, located outside Polokwane in South Africa.

Upon learning of the tragic accident, South Africa’s Transport Minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga, visited the crash site to offer her condolences and express her sorrow over the devastating loss of life.

According to Minister Chikunga’s statement, the bus, towing a trailer, careened off the bridge, plunging into the rocky river below. Of the approximately 45 occupants onboard, tragically, only the eight-year-old girl survived. Another injured woman was airlifted to the hospital but, unfortunately, succumbed to her injuries.

The victims were primarily individuals traveling from Gaborone, Botswana, to attend the Easter conference at Moria Church.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers of road travel and the need for stringent safety measures to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.

Moria: Only 9 of 45 bodies identifiable

Limpopo Health MEC says there are 9 identifiable bodies following the horrific bus crash in Mokopane that killed 45 pilgrims en route to Moria. She says a number of victims are burnt beyond recognition.