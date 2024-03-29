Fresh Details: UZ Professor Was Killed Over Dispute with Sect Leader Madzibaba Ishmael

University of Zimbabwe Professor Itai Muwati Allegedly Murdered Over Disagreement with Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa

Following the tragic death of University of Zimbabwe Professor Itai Muwati, his brother has come forward with shocking revelations, alleging that the professor was murdered by thugs associated with Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa. The motive behind the alleged murder reportedly stems from disagreements over certain directives issued by Madzibaba Ishmael.

According to Muwati’s brother, Admire, Madzibaba Ishmael purportedly ordered men to abandon their non-virgin wives upon marriage, promising to replace them with virgins. Professor Muwati opposed this directive, leading to tensions between him and Madzibaba Ishmael.

Admire revealed these details during an appearance on Tilder’s show on StarFM, expressing his belief that his brother was killed due to his opposition to Madzibaba Ishmael’s teachings. He recounted how the professor suffered a brutal assault at the hands of Madzibaba Ishmael’s followers during a village court session.

In addition to seeking justice for his brother’s death, Admire disclosed that they are now focused on retrieving the late professor’s property, as he left behind six children who need support. The family is grappling with the aftermath of the tragedy and is in urgent need of assistance to secure the professor’s assets for the welfare of his children.

The rift between Professor Muwati and Madzibaba Ishmael reportedly deepened over time, especially when the latter instructed his followers to liquidate their possessions and sever ties with their families. This led to a significant divide within the community, with some adherents following Madzibaba Ishmael’s directives unquestioningly.

Madzibaba Ishmael and seven of his associates were recently arrested and charged with various offenses, including violations of burial and child welfare laws. These arrests shed light on the alleged misconduct within Madzibaba Ishmael’s sect, raising concerns about the treatment of children and the handling of burials within the community.