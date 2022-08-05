Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo says a shocker is awaiting Movement for Democratic Change Tsvangirai leader Douglas Mwonzora who would lose party headquarters Harvest House.

Moyo says MDC T Secretary General, Komichi is challenging Mwonzora at their Congress and if he wins, would return Harvest House to Chamisa.

“The joker is @MKomichi who’s challenging @DMwonzora as Chamisa’s proxy, at MDC-T’s Congress in a month or so. If Komichi wins as expected, he’ll give back Harvest House & other properties to #CCC!”

Chamisa the then MDC Alliance leader lost Harvest House to Mwonzora with help from the police.

Zwnews