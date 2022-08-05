The City of Harare (CoH) has run out of water treatment chemicals, forcing the local authority to shut down the Morton Jaffray Water Treatment Plant.

“Council wishes to advise residents and all stakeholders that due to unprecedented chemical supply challenges, Morton Jaffray Water treatment plant will be temporarily shutdown for a least 48 hours commencing last night.

“There will be disruptions in water supplies while modalities are being worked to restore normal services within the indicated period.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused during the unplanned shutdown as all efforts are being made to revert to normal service schedules,” said the local authority in a statement.

The local authority added that efforts are being made to secure alternative water treatment chemicals to replace those affected by supply chain challenges.

“We expect to commence water production at Prince Edward Waterworks by 5 Aug 2022 in the afternoon.

“Normal water supply services will be restored once the expected chemicals are delivered at Morton Jaffray Water treatment plant by the 6th of August 2022. We apologies for the inconvenience caused by the unplanned shutdown.”

Zwnews