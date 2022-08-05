President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is in Maputo, Mozambique ahead of regional conference on sustainable and integrated management of Miombo Forests.

Mnangagwa who is accompanied by senior government officials arrived in Maputo last night.

Covering much of central and southern Africa, the Miombo forests are home to elephants, rhinos, giraffes and other diverse wildlife.

Although relatively intact and sparsely settled, increasing development is starting to negatively impact this unique African environment.

Zwnews