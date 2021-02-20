ZIMBABWE Government Secretary of Information, Nick Mangwana, has come underfire for defending Vice President Kembo Mohadi who is being accused of having sexual relations with married women in his office for cash.

Reacting to calls for Mohadi to step down Mnangagwa said, “choice is at the heart of progressive feminism” and there was no problem with the VP chopping married female aides who consented to sleep with him.

Some cheeky people suggested that they should be given opportunity to bonk Nick Mangwana’s wife if Mohadi’s behaviour doesn’t bother the former UK mental health nurse.

According to Mangwana, the noise has so far been coming from insecure men not happy to see married women having it off with powerful men.

Mangwana said: