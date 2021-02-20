Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West ending their colourful short marriage.

The celebrity couple has been married for almost seven years. They became husband and wife when Kim Kardashian divorced from basketball player Kris Humphries in 2013.

They have four young children together.

According to reports in the US media, Kim has requested joint legal and physical custody of their children. Neither has publicly commented.

They got married in Italy in May 2014 and a photograph of them kissing on their wedding day became, at the time, Instagram’s most liked post ever. By this point she and her sisters had turned social media into an art form, with their online followings propelling their business success and fame ever further.