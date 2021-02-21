Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC-A) members have been arrested on allegations of unlawful gathering.

They were arrested on 20 February 2021 and are being charged for contravening COVID-19 regulations.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) the members were gathered at their office in Muzari some 2km away from Chinhoyi CBD.

ZLHR says about 7 armed soldiers, 4 police officers and 2 support unit police officers stormed the place and arrested them.

The lawyers body added that the party members were preparing to attend a funeral of one of their members who passed on.

They are: Ralph Magunje, Tawanda Bvumo, Emmanuel Chinanzvavana, Edward Dzeka, Blessing Mandava Kuda Mandishona, Kuda Chigumo, Richard Vitirinyu, Wilson Makanyaire, Abigail Usai, Collen Mapfumo and Pauline Sibanda.

ZLHR said they will also closely monitor situation of Emmanuel and Tawanda who were abducted & disappeared by state security players in 2008.

-Zwnews