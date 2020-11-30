Sad developments are unfolding in South Africa, where foreign nationals especially truck drivers are being attacked, and the South African government has been implored to manage the situation and stop the violence.

In South Africa last week, All Truck Drivers Foundation & MK Veterans marched through the streets of Durban demanding that no truck with a South African registration should be driven by a foreign national.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch Southern Africa Director Dewa Mavhinga has called on the SA authorities to manage the situation and stop the violence.

“Alarming developments in Durban, South Africa of plans to unleash #Xenophobia against foreign nationals.

“Can South African Police Service urgently act on these alerts to stop the violence?” He said.

Yesterday, disgruntled members of MKMVA in KwaZulu-Natal held a meeting at Coastlands hotel in Durban plotting ways to render ‘KZN ungovernable’ and ‘to kick illegal immigrants out of the country’.

The members said they are ready to be arrested when they start their mission.

Few days ago violent scenes erupted in the country, this saw truck drivers being attacked and their vehicles being set on fire.

South Africans are accusing foreigners of taking away their jobs.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the violence against commercial truck drivers mostly migrant workers around highways in Kwazulu Natal and Gauteng provinces.

Of late there has been a resurgence of violence targeted at migrant commercial truck drivers by the locals and some criminals.

These, are allegedly accusing the migrant workers of taking away job opportunities.

The violence has seen more than nine trucks being burnt and left several other people injured.

And South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the attacks and promised not to let lawlessness take toll in the country.

“As South Africans, we cannot possibly tolerate the mindless and bloody lawlessness with which the road freight industry is being targeted.

“We cannot tolerate this loss of life and destruction of property. The President, therefore, welcomes the arrest of suspects in Gauteng in the past 24 hours following deadly assaults on truck drivers,” said the Presidency in a statement.

-Zwnews

