Former Senegal football international Papa Bouba Diop has passed away after a long illness at the age of 42.

Nicknamed wardrobe, Diop was one of the heroes of Senegal’s memorable run to the 2002 World Cup quarter-finals, scoring the only goal in a shock 1-0 victory over then-holders France in their opening game.

The former midfielder played international soccer in Switzerland, France and England where he featured for Fulham and Portsmouth in the Premier League – winning the FA Cup with Pompey in 2008.

He died from ALS after a long illness.

More about ALS from hss.edu :

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease or motor neuron disease, is a progressive, degenerative disease that destroys the nerve cells that control voluntary muscle movement. These cells, called “motor neurons,” run from the brain through the brainstem or spinal cord to muscles that control movement in the arms, legs, chest, throat and mouth. In people with ALS, these cells die off, causing the muscle tissues to waste away. There is no known cure to stop or reverse ALS.

Senegal 2002 World Cup Hero Papa Bouba Diop dies aged 42 after long illness

