Joburg-Bulawayo Mzansi Express bus hits donkey, crashes in Zimbabwe..PICTURES

Here are more pictures of a Mzansi Express bus which crashed on its way from South Africa(Johannesburg) to Zimbabwe(Bulawayo).

The coach was involved in an accident after it hit a donkey and veered off the road near Gwanda.

The accident happened at a place called Maphane about 10KM outside Gwanda.

Zimbabwe police said there were no serious injuries as the bus driver brought the bus to a stop before the worst could happen.

Goods which were stored in the detached trailer were destroyed and scattered along the road.