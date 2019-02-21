CHIWENGA blocked Mugabe-SADC plan to install Sekeramayi as successor

Exiled former Zanu PF official Patrick Zhuwao has written an open letter to President Robert Mugabe on his birthday revealing how the 95-year-old wrestled with General Chiwenga who rejected the installation of Dr. Sydney Sekeramayi as Presidential successor.

Mugabe even approached regional leaders to assist him in engaging ailing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to accept Sekeramayi as President but Chiwenga’s heart was on ED Mnangagwa.

Zhuwao who is Mugabe’s nephew says Mugabe never supported his wife Grace to take over as President.

Read full report below: