Montlanthe Commission could be ED’s weapon to finish Chiwenga off

Politics is said to be a dirty game, the game in which the dirtiest are the ones in the smartest and well dry-cleaned suits.

There are said to be no permanent enemies in politics, but permanent interests are said to be there, in politics.

The friendship between Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga seems to be freezing with each passing day.

For those privileged to read the signs, they could have seen it coming.

When Mnangagwa appeared on television announcing the commission tasked to investigate the killings of civilians by the soldiers, Chiwenga was with him.

Live on television, Chiwenga looked uneasy, he was jittery, could not find a proper sitting position.

He appeared as if he wanted to run away.

He behaved as if he were an old person, suspected of being a witch, who would get uneasy when human bones are mentioned at a meeting.

And if the rift between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga is anything to go by, then the rtd General who is believed to be ambitious to succeed Mnangagwa could be in trouble.

All hell broke loose, when the High Court recently ruled that President Mnangagwa did not deploy the soldiers to shoot unarmed citizens who were protesting.

The court implicated Chiwenga as being the one who authorized the killings.

As if that was not enough, to further nail Chiwenga, police boss yesterday told the Commission being led by former South African President Kgalema Montlanthe that he was not consulted when the army was deployed.

Chief superintendent for Harare Central District Albert Ncube said when he requested for assistance from the army, he did not get a response only to be surprised by gun sound.

He said the army should have first engaged him, to get an appreciation of how to proceed, but that didn’t happen.