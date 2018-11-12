Villagers accused of harbouring criminals…Bashed by angry church members

By Samson Muchirahondo in Shurugwi

In an incident that has left court attendees mouths ajar, ten members of a local church were recently arraigned before Shurugwi resident Magistrate Mrs Sthabile Zungula for indiscriminately assaulting and invading homes of Shayamavhudzi villagers.

The congregants allegedly assaulted 24 village members whom they accused of harboring criminals who had beaten their fellow congregant.

It is in the state’s case that, on October 21 at Shayamavhudzi village under headman Mudzengi, Bright Chiviviti (28), Charlse Ndhlula (44), Taurai Homera (44), Jeremiah Nhatare (38) Josphat Geja (21), Silas Mhlanga (28), Tapiwa Mutasa (34), Lazaraus Nhatare (34) and Tyren Zireva (41) acting in concert assaulted and invaded the homes of 24 villagers.

All the accused attend a local SDA church.

The ten accused persons who are facing charges of public violence as defined by Section 36(1) (a) (b) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act (Chapter 9:23) allegedly invaded homes of 24 villagers, assaulting them with iron rods, haphazardly throwing their belongings and pouring water on food stuffs.

Some of the victims of the rampage include Lucia Nyamazana, Jane Ndoro, Prince Tete, Immaculate Mapingire, Erina Mapaike Esilana, Jerita Banda, Beauty Musungwa, Molly Mashiri, Tirivangani Chaevera, Daina Mutusva, Shelter Mapingire, James Machinya and others.

Standing in for the state Bertha Bore opposed bail citing that the accused persons would interfere with witnesses or cause havoc in the village.

Magistrate Sthabile Zungula adjourned the case for trial to November 16 2018