Hell hath no fury like a bouncer who was flogged off by irate revelers for switching off a television set during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final screening at a sports club in Harare.

According to one state tabloid, the daring bouncer, who could not be named, switched off the tv set when eventual world champions, Argentina, were leading 3-2 against France and subsequently invited a thorough beating from angry viewers patronising Richwood Sports Club, Meyrick Park, in the capital.

Reports say the man’s girlfriend had to beg the crowd to leave him as he profusely bled from the mob attack.

Also on Zwnews, rape-accused Ronald Ngwenya breathed a huge sigh of relief after High Court judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda last Friday granted him $100 000 bail in a case he’s being accused of raping a 13-year-old Form One pupil.

The court heard that the incident occurred at Ngwenya’s residence in Waterfalls.

As part of the bail conditions, Ngwenya was ordered to continue residing at his given address, not to interfere with state witnesses and to report to police.

It is the state’s case that on December 9 at around 1am, the minor woke up and found Ngwenya, who is her uncle, fondling her private parts.

Afterwards, Ngwenya allegedly covered the juvenile’s mouth before raping her.

Ngwenya allegedly left the 13-year-old’s room, returned after a while and encountered the minor at the door while she was going to the toilet.

The court also heard that the accused rapist dragged the teenager back to her bed and raped her again.

She then immediately reported the matter to the maid, the court heard.

Zwnews