President Emmerson Mnangagwa is this afternoon officiating at the Nyika Inovakwa nevene vayo Young Labour Conference at the Harare International Conference Center in the capital.

The youths gathered for Nyika Inovakwa nevene vayo Young Labour Conference are drawn from various ED affiliated groups.

These include YES4ED, Young Muslims Association for ED, SMEs4ED, Disabled and Disadvantaged for ED, ZRP Youth 4ED and Visionary Cadres Association of Zimbabwe.

Commenting on the event, Progressive Doctors Association said as Doctors and Nurses for Economic Development they are supporting Vision2030 and are here to work for the upliftment of the people of Zimbabwe.

Zwnews