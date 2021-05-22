The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) which is a grouping made up of 87 NGOs coordinating for social, political, economic consciousness and to see a democratic Zimbabwe, has written an open letter to the United Nations over President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vote at the General Assembly Plenary.

During the General Assembly 66th Plenary meeting, President Mnangagwa voted NO to the responsibility to protect and prevent genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.

However, CiZC in an open letter to the UN, copied to the African Union, Southern Africa Development Community; says Mnangagwa’s voting doesn’t not reflect the views of Zimbabweans.

-Zwnews