The leading politician in Zimbabwe is the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC-Alliance) president Nelson Chamisa says a 92 year old man from Zaka, adding that he is the only hope for the country.

Meanwhile, Chamisa has bemoaned post liberation Africa saying it is now a source of shame.

Chamisa says despite Africa being free, it is embarrassing that colonial era repressive legislation is still on the books. He added that the law is weaponized against the opposition.

Speaking on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s NO vote on protection against political violence, brutality and genocide; at the United Nations Plenary session recently, Chamisa described the vote as tragic and unacceptable.

“Zimbabwe’s NO vote is tragic and unacceptable. This is scandalous! We must and will correct this,” he said.

Apparently, a 92 year old man speaking in a conversation with renowned political analyst, Pedzisai Ruhanya said he misses the late Joshua Nkomo and Robert Mugabe, however, added that the time for young people is now and Wamba (Chamisa) is the person.

Meanwhile, a 87 year old woman, Mbuya Chiunye from Muzarabani, says Mugabe and Nkomo’s ideologies were better as compared to the current regime under Mnangagwa.

“Mugabe was bad, but Mnangagwa is worse,” she says.

On another note, Ruhanya bemoans what he calls abusing of former First Lady Grace Mugabe by President Mnangagwa’s regime.

“Dont understand why a group old men in ZANU PF sit down to agree to abuse a widow, Grace Mugabe through stupid chiefs.

“What kind of gratification do these ZANU PF people get by attacking Robert Mugabe in his grave. Zvinonyadzisa. Let Grace Mugabe be handiti makatora power, tongai,” he says.

-Zwnews