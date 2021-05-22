President Emmerson Mnangagwa is at Chikerema homestead where he is attending the memorial service for the late Air Chief Marshal (Rtd) Perrence Shiri.

Shiri succumbed to COVID-19 in 2020.

The former liberation fighter, rose through the ranks to become the commander of the 5th Brigade in 1983, which is accused of murdering of thousands of civilians during the Gukurahundi massacres.

He was instrumental in the toppling of late former President Robert Mugabe, who was removed through a military coup.

In 1992, Shiri was appointed as the commander of the Air Force of Zimbabwe, a position he held until he was appointed minister of agriculture in November 2017.

-Zwnews