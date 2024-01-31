Mnangagwa’s kids are not at risk of Cholera, says Nick Mangwana

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana says President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s children are not at risk of contracting Cholera.

“Her kids are not at risk of Cholera, surely they are male and not at risk of cervical cancer. She is not paid for all her work. How does that benefit her kids?”

Mangwana was responding to a comment by one of his X followers who said all the work First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is doing including Cholera awareness is for her kids.

“The @ZimFirstLady Dr A. Mnangagwa expressed concern in the way they are handling food and water citing that if everyone does their part in practicing healthy and clean habits, Zimbabwe will conquer cholera.

“She also noted that loss of life is not a desirable occurrence, especially when what is causing it is totally preventable and treatable,” said Mangwana.

The follower, Thomas Ray Matiza responded: “That lady is working for her kids not for everyone wake up Nick.”

Other netizens waded into the debate saying the First Lady should give her husband sound advice and stop acting like a health expert.

Theobviouschild:

“Instead of behaving like a medical expert she must tell her husband to order his thieving govt to release funds from rates to municipalities so water can be treated with proper chemicals and not rubbish, expired chemicals bought by one of your zanu pf #goldmafia members.”

Ngwende Ngwende:

“Very useless lady that thrives on donating things to people who can have a good life provided your stoogies were not stealing.

“Zimbabweans needs u to focus on the economy they the people can and will work for themselves. Stop creating a mess then act as id u care.”

Zwnews