CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi is working with CIO, says top Zim journalist

Renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has supposedly disclosed that Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi is working with the dreaded Central Intelligence Organization (CIO).

Referring to Mkwananzi by his first name, Promise; Chin’ono said the CCC spokesperson made certain pledges to the CIO for something in return.

“There is nothing dangerous in stating facts, Promise is working with CIO. He made promises to them about what he can deliver by December and they told him what they can deliver.

“The opposition is meant to be docile and allow the regime to get on with its work, then they will let it do opposition work after 2027,” he says.

Chin’ono challenges Mkwananzi to come out and confront him if he is lying.

“Let him come here and deny it if I am lying!

“It is either you know what is happening and you support it, or you know nothing in which case you must shut up!

“You want to waste people’s time thinking that they are supporting a viable opposition when it is captured!

“Let him come and deny it here, let him come and say that Hopewell is lying!”

Zwnews