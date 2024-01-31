Categories: Zim Latest

Gold Coin and Gold-backed Digital Token Prices – 31 January 2024

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released the latest prices for gold coins and digital tokens.

According to RBZ, the gold coins and digital tokens traded as follows at the auction conducted today.

The coins issued in units of 1 milligramme of gold is backed by bars of physical gold held by the RBZ.

They will now be audited by external auditors to ensure that the total of coins issued by the bank are backed by at least the same amount of physical gold in a vault.

Institutions and individuals are able to buy the tokens using local or foreign currency from their banks.

Zwnews

31st January 2024

