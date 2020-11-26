Transform Zimbabwe president Jacob Ngarivhume says the plan by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration to distabilise the opposition party should not go unchallenged.

He says this has been going on for years, with the regime trying to weaken opposition ahead of elections, but it should be resisted now.

“For many years as citizens we have watched these antics play out without challenging them.

“But this is new age- standing up for our rights is our cause, standing up for each other is our responsibility, he says.

He adds that the hidden agenda to weaken the opposition should not be taken lightly.

“We cannot discard a possible hidden agenda to destabilize the opposition leading up to 2023.

“ZANU PF has a history of planting evidence to incriminate citizens who speak out.

“Bogging down the opposition in protracted litigation clears the way for an unchallenged election,” he says.

-Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

107153

0

0

cookie-check

Mnangagwa’s hidden plan to distabilise the opposition should be resisted- Ngarivhume

no