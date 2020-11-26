Efforts to rescue some illegal miners trapped at RAN Mine in Bindura are ongoing.

Dozens of illegal miners are feared dead after a mine shaft collapsed on Wednesday 25 November 2020, trapping them underground.

Meanwhile, a Chinese company is helping the rescue efforts, and has provided a huge water pump, to assist in draining the water logged in the hole to create a passage.

However, the actual rescue process is yet to begin.

According to the official version, at least 10 informal miners have been trapped underground the disused gold mine, but locals are putting the figure at about 40.

Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana confirmed the incident, saying the shaft is flooded and authorities were on site conducting a rescue operations.

“The Minister of mines Winston Chitando visited the Bindura Mine accident site.

“An estimated 10 miners are trapped in the collapsed shaft which is flooded. Dewatering is underway.

“Mine has always been flooded knee high. The Miners blasted support pillars resulting in collapse,” he said in a tweet.

