January disease cure: Government to pay all civil servants next week

A salaries payments schedule released by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, George Guvamatanga, shows that members of the army, airforce, police, prisons and civil servants in the health sector will receive their salaries on 14 January, next Monday.

Two days later, Wednesday 16 January 2019, civil servants in the education sector, pensioners and the rest of the civil service will receive their January 2019 salaries.

Government workers including security forces have been threatening to go on indefinite strike until when they are paid in US dollars.

The payments come at a time when Mr Mnangagwa is away for the next month. He will visit many countries including Russia where he will meet the beast from the east Mr Vladmir Putin, President of Russia.