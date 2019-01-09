Cunning Nelson Chamisa labels President Mnangagwa “brother”

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa is allegedly desperate to have a dialogue with president Emmerson Mnangagwa to the extend that yesterday he stunned many after labeling him his brother.

Despite on several occasions having publicly denied to acknowledge him citing 2018 elections rigging Chamisa seems to be slowly having a soft spot for the Zanu PF leader.

Chamisa called Mnangagwa his ‘bro’ while persuading him to dialogue in the face of a political and economic crisis in the country.

“I’ve met with many on our worsening situation and unbearable suffering. The back-to-school burden, high prices, non-performing economy, joblessness and worthless salaries bring sorrow. On this,I call upon my bro ED to urgent dialogue to solve our politics and economics or it gets worse,” he said.

However, Chamisa’s stance to label the country’s president a ‘bro’ partly backfired to some of his supporters saying the word reduces his stature.

“Childishness at its best. @nelsonchamis you are calling the President @edmnangagwa “BRO ED” and you expect him to take you seriously. Continue disrespecting and you will never have dialogue. Grow up a little.”

The other section chose to look at the context of the sentence rather than a mere word showering praises to Chamisa for initiating a dialogue.

“Thank you for this initiative Mr President, that’s true selfless leadership. Maybe we might just have a proper meal tomorrow, the future is looking brighter,” said one of his supporters.