Exiled war vet Mandi Chimene fails to attend daughter’s burial

Mandi Chimene, former Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister failed to attend the burial of Ellen Zimondi, her daughter, who passed on after suffering from an undisclosed ailment.

Chimene is believed to be holed in Mozambique ever since President Emmerson Mnangagwa, with the help of the military, November 2017 staged a coup against former President Robert Mugabe.

The outspoken war veteran is reported to have snubbed the burial of her daughter fearing persecution from the new Mnangagwa administration.

According to sources, Zimondi was buried at Yeovil cemetery in Westlea in the absence of her mother.

new zimbabwe