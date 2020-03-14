President Mnangagwa’s government has come under fire after approving a text book for primary school pupils with wrong information about one of the country’s best musicians.

The book claims that Lovemore Majaivana one of the most popular musicians to ever “come out of Matebeleland is late,” whilst he is still alive.

Majaivana who has been holed in the US since 2001 was born on the 4th of December 1954 in Mambo Township, Gweru. He phoned Harare to pass his condolences to the Mtukudzi family when his friend and fellow musician Tuku passed way last year.